Construction of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks kicks off

Construction of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) has kicked off in earnest as the government moves to stimulate manufacturing across the country.

The project, a partnership between the State Department for Industry and the Council of Governors (COG) will see each county allocate 250 million shillings towards the initiative this financial year which shall be matched with a similar amount from the national government.

State Department for Industry Principal Secretary, Juma Mukhwana, said so far 25 county governments have identified land and advertised tenders for construction of the parks.

Counties targeted in the first phase are Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi, Baringo, Kisumu, Wajir, Samburu, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Kisii. The PS said the government was sourcing for players in the private sector to take up the running of the facilities once completed.

According to the tender documents, each County Aggregation and Industrial Park will have a minimum of four manufacturing sheds of 4,000 square metres, thus devolving manufacturing capacity to each of the 47 counties.

They are also to be located near production areas to serve farmers and primary producers through collection, storage and sorting and even primary processing and value addition.