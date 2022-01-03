Construction of Junior Secondary School classes kicks off

The construction of the 33 Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) classes has begun in Tana River County.

The new classes will accommodate students who will be joining secondary in 2023.

Successful contractors who won the tenders for the CBC infrastructural programme were handed over the sites last week. The construction is expected to take not more than 12 weeks.

“In Tana River sub-county nine schools will each benefit from one classroom. The contractors have promised us that they will complete the work within the stipulated time,” said Assistant County Commissioner Godfrey Mwachofi.

In the first phase of the programme, the government is targeting to build 5,100 classrooms across the country, where Tana River is among the counties with the least number of classrooms.

Some of the secondary schools in the area that will benefit in the first phase include Chinana, Daku, Hola Boys, Mau Mau Memorial Girls, Wenje, Ndura, Wachakone, and Galole Model secondary schools.

Mwachofi advised the local contractors to do quality work for them to be recommended for the second phase of the programme.

The contractors will be paid Ksh 788, 000 per classroom.

  

