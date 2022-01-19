Construction of Kenya tech university at Konza City begins

Construction of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has begun at the Konza Technopolis.

The university will be established under Koran Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) model having being the first and top science and technology university in Korea which emphasizes on specialized training.

According to the project contractor, BOMI Engineering and Construction Consortium, the institution’s signature building is set to be completed by June 2022 in readiness for the planned Presidential ground breaking.

The first batch of students is expected to be admitted in September this year.

While touring the site to assess construction progress on Tuesday, University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi urged the contractor to work with speed and ensure the set timelines are achieved.

The campus is being constructed on 36 acres piece of land within the Konza Techno City.

KAIST will comprise 10 research science labs working with specialized local and international researchers in science, technology and engineering.

KAIST will develop academic curricula for six initial departments of Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, ICT Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Agricultural Biotechnology, which will lay the groundwork for engineering research and education in Kenya.

The Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology will be an institution of strategic national importance as Science, Technology, and Innovation is considered a critical catalyst for fast tracking modernization and transformation of Kenyan society into a middle-income country by 2030.

KAIST is expected to advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses in institutions of higher learning in the quest to create a large number of specialists to industrialize the economy by 2030 as well as drive economic growth through advanced science and technology.