The construction of Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County is in it’s final phase and will soon be handed over to Kiambu County government. Modern Precast Kenya Limited Director Chandreshbhai babariya says so far 600 million shillings have been spent and approximately 300 million shillings will be required for the final phase. Kirigati stadium has a sitting capacity of 30,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...