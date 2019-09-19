Construction of Konza technology institute to commence next year

Construction of Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology at the Konza Technopolis City is expected to commence next year.

Konza Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Office John Tanui says operations of the 10 billion shillings institute will also kick off in 2021 to support other government initiatives such as the National Data Center to be hosted in Konza.

The government has identified education as one of the fundamental factor that will drive investment at the country’s Silicon Valley dream Konza Technopolis City.

KoTDA Chief Executive Officer John Tanui says implementation of key components that will fast track the development of Konza City are underway.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) is expected to help achieve targets around the key clusters that are central to economic investments.

KAIST will focus on innovation, direct investment in technology and urban planning by increasing the number of qualified graduates as the city is anticipated to be highly tech-based.

Tanui was speaking during a micro retail sector stakeholders forum where it emerged that small shop owners are hugely benefiting from financial technology platforms to manage their businesses.

According to the Program Manager, TechnoServe, Alice Waweru, the duka owners control 70 percent of the retail products revenue in the country.