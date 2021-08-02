Construction of Ksh 140M water pan in Garissa County ongoing

The Government through the Coast Development Authority (CDA) has embarked on the construction of a Ksh 142 Million Earth Fill Dam water Pan in Bura Garissa County.

When completed the dam will serve approximately 69,000 households for domestic, livestock and small-scale irrigation.

Speaking during a tour of the project CDA Managing Director MD Dr. Mohammed Keinan said the project will address perennial water shortage in the region adding that the water pan has a capacity of harvesting 350,000 cubic metres of rain water.

“This dam will mitigate the effect of drought facing this region, we made this decision because this is the only source of water to serve the entire community including schools,” said Keinan.

The CDA Boss said the purpose of small holder irrigation is to achieve food security for area residents, with the constructor saying the dam will be complete before the end of the year.

Sasa Abdulahi, a local resident lauded the initiative saying it will positively relieve them from the burden of walking long distances to fetch water.

“The project will save us from suffering from water borne related diseases, the water we use is not safe for drinking because we share it with domestic animals,” She said.

Yusuf Omar Abdi, area member of the county assembly said since independence, the residents have only depended on rainy water which is trapped in water pans. Most of which are not sufficient.

“Most residents are forced to migrate in search for water, we have examples of pastoralists who migrate for about 500 kilometers from here with their kettle because of drought, we are happy as residents because this project will bring water to our doorstep,” Abdi said.

Assistant County Commissioner Titus Mbogo, underscored the need to fast track the Water project before the rainy season kicks off later this year.