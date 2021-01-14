Construction of Ksh 300m Naivasha hospital to be complete by April

The Ksh 300 million outpatient complex at the Naivasha level IV hospital is expected to be complete by April two months ahead of its scheduled date.

The project which is a joint-partnership between the national and county government of Nakuru and Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KENGEN) will help address the issue of congestion in the hospital that also serves nearby counties of Nyandarua, Narok and Kiambu.

In 2018, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to compel the power drilling company to assist in constructing the hospital as one way of giving back to the community.

According to the Superintendent in charge of the hospital Dr Angeline Ithondeka, works in the facility were in the final stages.

While thanking Kengen, Ithondeka noted that currently the main hospital was overstretched due to the high number of patients seeking services.

“Since the Covid-19 hit the country, we have seen the number of patients increase and the new unit will come in handy in addressing the issue of congestion,” she said.

She noted that the hospital which serves over 600 patients daily was serving the Nairobi-Nakuru and the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu roads which had recorded an increase in accident cases.

Speaking during a tour of the facility, she admitted that staffing was an issue but was quick to note that this would be addressed by the county government.

“As medical personnel in other counties go on strike, in Nakuru all the medics are serving patients due to the cordial working relationship with the county government,” she said.

The hospital chairman Dr Simon Kanyingi said that works on a new HDU and ICU were at an advanced stage to address the high number of patients seeking services in the facility.

He noted that the hospital served the nearby counties of Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kajiado and the two highways and hence the need to increase its bed capacity.

“We are seeking donors to support in the construction of an oxygen plant and to acquire an incinerator as part of improving our services,” he said.

Viwandani MCA Eric Gichuki added that the Sh300m outpatient wing that is under construction by Kengen would be complete in time.

He said that the completion of the hospital would come in handy as the number of patients seeking medical services continued to increase around Naivasha.

“The ultra modern wing is 80 percent done and once complete it will greatly improve health services in this region mainly at this time of the pandemic,” he said.