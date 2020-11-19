Construction of Ksh 34m modern sewerage system commences

The construction of a modern sewerage system at the 580 acre parcel of land in the outskirts of Nanyuki town at a cost of Ksh 34 million has commenced.

The sewerage system will serve over 3400 homesteads that are set to be built at the Taji Estate which is a project by Unison Sacco.

Speaking during the ground breaking Ceremony Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the project is a good gesture as it will provide a sustainable sewerage system for the estate.

Muriithi said real estate firms planning in Laikipia’s major town will now be required to provide adequate sanitation before embarking on the actual development.

He noted that upcoming Estate developers should embrace working with government institutions that have the technical know how saying the current work will be done by the Nanyuki Water and Sewerage Company after signing an agreement with the Sacco.

Unison Chairman James Muhandi assured plot owners that their land will be handed over once the Sewer system is complete in the next few months.

Muhandi said that some of the plots have been zoned saying the upcoming Estate will incorporate schools, religious institutions, a police station and a fire station, playing grounds and recreational parks, a central business district among others.

He noted that there will be a controlled development zone to make sure planning is done according to the prospects of many.

Nawasco Managing Director Kennedy Gitonga said the Sewer water will be treated to the highest level and will be used for irrigation in some of the sections of the farm.

He said they will use modern technology in construction where affluent waste will be pumped to the main Nanyuki Sewer by use of solar energy.

Taji Estate is prospected to be one of the major Modern Estate in Nanyuki, a town that is currently on its growth ladder with most land buying companies and Estates coming up.