Construction of Kshs. 3 billion Nakuru Airport kicks off

Construction works for the 3 billion shillings International airport in Lanet Nakuru County that will see the expansion of the current military airstrip to serve military and civilian passengers has kicked off.

The upgrade will entail the construction of military and civilian gates, setting up of a power substation, and construction of patrol roads.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Lanet international Airport in Nakuru county, Transport Principal Secretary Solomon Kitungu said the project which was long overdue will involve rehabilitation of the runaway, a fence, construction of taxiways and terminals, a military lounge, an air rescue the center which will cost Ksh. 400 million. The project is expected to enhance air connectivity and boost the county’s revenue through the promotion of tourism and the export market.

The facility will also have its runway expanded from the current 1.7 to 3.1 kilometres to accommodate large passenger planes.