Construction of Nairobi expressway to affect normal traffic flow

A section of Waiyaki way will now be closed for almost 7 months due to the ongoing construction of the Nairobi expressway.

Kenya National Highways Authority says traffic movement will be interfered with from Goodman Tower to Sanlam Tower a section of 500 metres.

In a statement KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia said the section will be closed from 26th September 2020 to 1st April 2021.

He further warns motorists that normal traffic flow on Mombasa road and Uhuru Highway will also be interfered with during the construction.

Mundinia says all vehicles from the City center to James Gichuru will turn left into the service road before St Mark’s footbridge and rejoin Waiyaki way after Mvuli road.

Pedestrians are also advised to use the designated pedestrian crossing in front of Park Inn Hotel.

The Authority will provide road signage indication directions as well as traffic marshals to assist motorists during the construction .