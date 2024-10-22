Construction of Sports academies oncourse CS Murkomen assures

The government is expediting the construction of sports academies in the country.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the setting up of the academies will enhance the tapping and grooming of sporting talent.

He affirmed this when he rewarded the National Under 20 Soccer team the Rising stars 1.8 million Kenya shillings , after their outstanding achievement in Dar es Salaam where they qualified for the Africa cup of nations for the first time.

The Sports Ministry is set to construct a total of 30 sports academies whose centres will be based in schools. The government projects to build a total of 290 centres in four years.

‘’We had advertised some sports academies some few weeks ago but we sat down again to relook the designs together with TVET schools and came up with a prototype designs that now will be stabndardised and we will have at least a sports academy in every constituency’’,Murkomen said.

To ensure that the project succeeds , relevant government bodies have been asked to embrace technology so as to effectively carry out their mandate.

‘’We cannot analogue methods forever to scout young players we are willing and I have told them{Kenya Academy Of Sports} to come up with clear proposal on the available technology in the world that can assist our country to scout the best talents and to make sure that we showcase those talents to the rest of the world’’Murkomen opined.

Meanwhile, the National under 20 soccer team who secured their qualification to the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations finals have called for adequate preparations ahead of the continental finals to be held in South Africa in 2025.

‘’We have to look for a suitable country where the players will hold camp with little disruptions with similar weather patters as where the finals will be held and enable the players gel and deliver.we are also hoping to get quality friendly matches’’,Chris Amimo,FKF Youth Committee member remarked

Rising Stars booked their ticket after they finished first runners up in the just ended CECAFA U20 regional qualifiers to hosts Tanzania who beat them in the final and will be eyeing a marked performance in the showpiece with the Sports CS assuring the team of the governments support even as he handed the squad Ksh.1.8M.

‘’Our expectations remain high we have qualified and if we have good preparations we will achieve more and even get to the U20 World Cup’’ Captain Amos Wanjala said.

‘’As a team we had set our goal the first one was to qualify for the AFCONU20 everyone is happy for the achievement’’ Star striker Aldrine Kibet reasoned

‘’Its not an easy thing we are proud of ourselves’ ’goalkeeper Wanzala said.

Kenya is set to debut at the age group championship marking another milestone in Kenya’s soccer history after the Junior starlets qualified for their first ever FIFA Under 17 Women’s World cup final.