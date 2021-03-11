Construction of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuke plant unit 3 begins

A ceremony commemorating the start of Unit 3 construction was held at the site of the first Turkish nuclear power plant, Akkuyu.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the ceremony via videoconference. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Akkuyu Nuclear JSC CEO Anastasia Zoteeva were present at the Akkuyu NPP site.

At the ceremony, the leaders of the two countries gave permission to start construction work by pouring the first concrete into the foundation of Unit 3. Speaking at the event, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev noted that construction work was progressing rapidly.

“Just three years after the Akkuyu NPP construction began, we are starting full-scale construction work on the third power unit. The project is proceeding at an unprecedented speed. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Turkish government and local officials for their comprehensive support of the project.” He said

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Alexey added that “only through the support of the country’s leadership, Turkish industrial companies and the public, we will be able to build the nuclear power plant quickly and efficiently. The NPP will be one of the cornerstones for the country’s energy security,”

The Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez noted that “Construction and commissioning of the plant will provide 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs. It is also important contribution to the preservation of our ecology: nuclear power plants are a source of environmentally friendly and uninterrupted electricity. The project is a driver for the development of industry, economy, employment, and also contributes to the development of many related industries.”

The construction license for Unit 3 was issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NDK) on November 13, 2020. Concrete is being poured onto the reinforced base of the power unit. The foundation is divided into 16 work zones, so-called sections.

Concrete pouring at each section will be carried out round the clock, and a technical shelter will protect the site from precipitation. Concrete will be poured to a height of 2.6 meters; the average volume of each section will be 1,100 cubic meters.

The total amount of concrete mixture poured into the foundation slab as part of the concrete pouring works will be 17,000 cubic meters.

Specialists are present on site to control the concrete pouring process, including experts from the concrete batching plant laboratory.

Construction and installation works are now being carried out simultaneously at the construction sites of all four Akkuyu NPP power units. The concreting of the foundation slab of Akkuyu NPP Unit 1 was completed in March 2019.

Up to this date, the core catcher, dry protection, the cantilever truss, and support and thrust trusses have been installed in the unit’s reactor building. The work continues on concreting the walls of the internal structures of the containment, construction of structural contour walls and internal walls, pre-assembly and preparation for installation of the third tier of the inner containment shell.

The concreting of the foundation slab of Akkuyu NPP Unit 2 began on April 8, 2020 and was completed in early June 2020. Construction of the circular reactor building walls followed at the unit.

The application documentation for the Akkuyu NPP Unit 4 construction license was submitted to NDK on May 12, 2020. Preparations are underway at the construction site for the construction of a foundation pit for the unit.