Construction of ultra modern Jamhuri Sports Complex on course

The Ministries of Sports, Culture and Heritage and that of Environment and Forestry have signed a collaboration framework to guide utilization and management of the Jamhuri Sports Ground.

The facility is among the four new sports stadia the national government had embarked on last year, for construction in order to nurture talent and promote sporting activities across the country.

The ministry through the sports development fund kicked off the process of transforming the informal community Posta Sports Ground along Ngong Road into an ultra-modern sports complex after the groundbreaking exercise which took place in August 2020.

Cabinet Secretary of Sports Dr. Amina Mohamed together with her counterpart from the Environment docket Keriako Tobiko on Monday visited the site to assess the progress of ongoing construction works.

“The Ministry’s focus is to make sure Jamhuri Sports Complex is completed within the set timelines. This will enable us increase the number of sports training and competition facilities in the country” she said.

The government said it had restated its commitment to upgrade sporting facilities in the country.

During last year’s opening of the refurbished Nyayo National Stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the redevelopment of the stadium is not an isolated case as his administration aim is to see the facilities matching international standards.

The 19 acre Jamhuri sports ground will cater for four major sports and will house 3 football pitches, one rugby and one hockey field as well as an athletics track.

