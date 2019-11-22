Construction of Kikuyu Railway Station complete

Construction work on the new railway station in Kikuyu is complete and the contractor is ready to hand it over to the government.

The status of the completion was confirmed on Wednesday, when Kiambu County Development Coordination Committee members (CDICC) toured the facility.

The station is located on a Kenya Railway plot where the old railway station lies.

Wednesday’s tour marked the second in a month among the projects visits by the Committee. The station is scheduled to be officially launched anytime.

The Chairman of CDICC, Mr. Wilson Wanyanga, lauded the contractor, especially the carpenter for the good work on the facility which he noted were professionally done and attracted the eye of those to use it.

Mr. Wanyanga was specifically impressed with carpentry work among others, saying the contractor had engaged the best workmanship in all the areas at the facility.

Mr. Mabeya Mogaka, from the Directorate of Metropolitan who is charged with supervising the project said work was complete and the launch would be done very soon.

Earlier at the beginning of November 2019, the Committee toured the facility but was unable to check on areas that had been marked for follow-up owing to the large number of officers from the Kiambu County Government who accompanied the Acting Governor Dr. James Nyoro and area Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Kimani Ichung’wa.

The Committee learnt that the Station was already operational as commuters were using it during peak hours which were becoming an alternative to road transport for most people in the area.

The Station also has ample parking on which commuters park their motor vehicles and board the train to the city centre for their business.

They then return in the evening for their motor vehicles and this move has been lauded for being significant as it has helped reduce the traffic jam in Nairobi, since many people are now taking advantage of the railway service.

Security measures at the railway station have also been put in place, thus assuring motorists of the safety of their vehicles.

Four railway stations are currently being refurbished through funding from Nairobi Metropolitan Service Improvement Project (NamSIP). They are Kikuyu, Githurai, Ruiru and Mwiki railway stations.

Completion of the facilities will help alleviate commuting in the city as it will be of use to more commuters compared to road transport.