Consumer lobby raises alarm over unlabeled poultry products

Consumer Organization of Kenya is calling on the government to take immediate action on retailers selling unlabeled poultry products.

According to the organization the products with origins from neighboring countries have been found through a recent spot check to be missing labels and not meeting the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) regulations.

“Proper labeling and adherence to health standards are critical to safeguarding public health, especially in light of the recent surge in foodborne illnesses,” COK said in a statement.

The organization says unlabeled products present significant risks as they do not provide consumers with essential information on product origin, expiration dates, or health and safety standards. This information is crucial to make informed decisions and avoid health risks.

COK now wants Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa and the Department of Veterinary Services to take immediate action on the retailers found to be engaging in the sale of the products.