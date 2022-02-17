Content creator Chebet Rono awarded YouTube silver plaque

The silver creator award is presented to YouTube channels that reach or surpass 100,000 subscribers.

Comedian, content creator and former radio host has been awarded the Silver Creator Award by YouTube for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

Ronoh announced the news in an Instagram post thanking her viewers and subscribers. In the video she posted, she said, “I just want to thank everyone who has ever subscribed to my channel. …since 2018, and it feels really dope, thank you so much and to many more.”

Ronoh has been a content creator since 2018 which landed her radio host job with NRG. She is currently entirely creating content on her social media platforms and YouTube.