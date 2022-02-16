Contestants to pay no fee at this month’s Cricket Kenya national elections

Independent Elections Kenya that will oversee the Cricket Kenya elections set for 26th of this month at Kasarani stadium has announced that there shall be NO Nomination Fee for the candidates contesting in the upcoming Elections.

This is according to the Independent Elections Kenya Chairperson Dr. Kenneth Mutuma.

In a statement that was sent to media houses, the Independent Elections Kenya Chairperson Dr. Kenneth Mutuma said the notice to waive off the Nomination Fee was issued following rigorous consultations with the Cricket Kenya Stakeholders.

On March 16, 2021, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed appointed the Cricket Normalization Committee to lead an all-inclusive process that would see the return of normalcy in the Sport of cricket in Kenya.

The Committee was mandated to co-ordinate finalization of the Cricket Kenya constitution and ensure its validation. It was also tasked with ensuring smooth running of Cricket Kenya’s operations and facilitate the election of new officials as per the validated Constitution.