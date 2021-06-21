Continuous Professional Development for editors launched

The Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) and the Aga Khan University have entered a partnership, which will lay the ground for wide-ranging co-operation in strengthening media and the practice of journalism.

The Memorandum of Understanding will, among other things, enable cooperation between the two institutions, in researching and establishing a professional development programme for editors’ continuous learning.

The signing ceremony for the MOU took place on Monday June 21 at 7.30 am at the new premises i.e Aga Khan University Centre, 3rd Parklands Avenue, Nairobi.

Dr Larry Pintak, Dean of GSMC, signed for the media school while the Editors’ Guild was represented by its President Churchill Otieno.

Continuous learning means the ability to continually develop and improve skill sets and knowledge necessary for the effective and efficient performance of job-related tasks and for the adaptation of changes and strategies in the workplace.

“KEG sees journalism as a profession, and no profession thrives without standards. Our core standard is the code of conduct. We must use the CPD (Continuous Professional Development Development) to enable members to improve their skills,” said Otieno.

His sentiments were echoed by Prof. Larry Pintak, who commended the step taken by the Guild and pledged its support.

“The idea of creating standards for journalists, to ensure they are working for the basic level- that’s an important thing- we’ll bring on board donors to help in the funding”, he noted during the signing ceremony.

Members of the Guild, during the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2021, approved the policy on Continuous Professional Development.

“Our role drives the need to keep learning. We must keep acquiring new knowledge, because only then shall we make an impact and be relevant to our audience,” said Otieno, who also announced that by January 1, 2022, the Continuous Journalism Education will become mandatory for KEG members to continue to access benefits of the Guild.

Continuous Professional Development (CPD)– sometimes and even interchangeably referred to as continuing professional education (in this case continuing journalism education) has long been recognised and appreciated around the world as being critical to human capital development that contributes to individual knowledge, behaviour and performance, and organizational work processes and success.

Stephen Gitagama, the Chief Executive Officer of Nation Media Group, and also the chairman of the Media Owners Association lauded the partnership and urged the partnership to ensure the framework is developed to global standards.

“There is a lot of money in the industry which we can harness if we create the necessary standards,” he noted.

The academic director of the GSMC Dr. Nancy Booker, noted that: “Creating intimate linkages with the media and industry ensures that journalism, education and training addresses the needs of the profession.”

The provost of the institution Dr. Alex Awiti also lauded the partnership advising media leaders to embrace innovation.

“There is a tremendous contribution we can make to bolster and enhance capacity of media leaders, especially when innovation becomes the second name of journalists.” He said.