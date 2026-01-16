BusinessLocal BusinessMarkets

Contraband cigarettes worth Ksh 281M intercepted in Mombasa

Ronald Owili
By
Ronald Owili
1 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted over 9.3 million sticks of contraband cigarettes with a market value of Ksh 281.1 million at the Port of Mombasa.

KRA says acting on intelligence, it led a multi-agency verification team which foiled an attempt to illegally import the illicit goods in a 40 feet container.

According to the authority, it conducted a 100pc physical examination on the goods to ensure compliance with tax, standards, and enforcement regulations.

The joint inspection involving the Port Police, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA), Port Health Services, and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), confirmed a consignment of 937 cartons, containing 9,370,000 sticks of cigarettes.

The cartons were labelled “Made in Sudan” despite of the Country of consignment being Cambodia. The consignment was routed to Singapole, then Kenya and was enroute to South Sudan.

The total taxes on the goods amount to Ksh 83,393,000, comprising Ksh 38,417,000 in Excise Duty and Ksh 44,976,000 in Value Added Tax (VAT).

KRA says the interception underscores KRA’s unwavering commitment to border control and its mandate to protect society and legitimate traders from illicit trade. The Authority remains vigilant in safeguarding national revenue and
ensuring fair market competition.

