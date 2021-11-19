Contraband goods worth Sh4.5 million nabbed in Marachi Estate Busia

Police in Busia have arrested nine people and impounded 2.5 tonnes of illegal sugar and other counterfeit goods valued at Sh4.5 million in Marachi Estate in Busia in a crackdown on illegal business in the county.

The suspects were nabbed as they were repackaging the sugar into four Toyota Wish saloon cars. One of the vehicles bearing registrations KDD 514W was intercepted and is still at Busia police post.

According to Busia CCIO Benson Omondi, Marachi Estate is widely known as a smuggling zone where criminals and “jobless boys” have controlled the operation, causing discomfort to genuine business vendors in town.

“We will intensify daily patrols until all goons and smugglers are out of the county. You either abide by the law or face the full force of it,” said Omondi.

The products which were confirmed to have Ugandan labels included; 44 bags of 25kgs and 27 bags of 50kgs each of sugar alongside 59 crates of beer and one sack of polyethene bags.

The DCI in their statement said the consignment branded Kamuli, Kaliro, and Mayuge Sugar factories in Uganda was estimated at Sh2 million.

Contraband goods find their way into Kenya through the porous Busia and Malaba border with widespread claims of bribery of security officers manning border points. The goods end up in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

Busia Criminal Investigative officer (CIO) Kwemboi Ndiwa said the operation will be free from biases and interference from anybody as no one will be spared in the operation.

“This will be a double-edged sword kind of operation that will not favor anybody whether in the police force or political class within Busia,” said Ndiwa.

Most sugar factories in the country face closure because of the contraband products that have flooded the market. The business is slowly crippling the sugar sector in Western and Nyanza counties.

A police source revealed that for the last one month, over 6,000 kilos of sugar from Uganda have been seized in Busia alone.

“This plan is an important step towards combating intellectual property theft and protecting the millions of jobs and businesses that rely heavily on agriculture, patents, and trademarks and help drive the Kenyan economy,” said CCIO Omondi.

The unveiling of the enforcement strategy was commended by Busia Deputy County Commissioner Kipchumba Ruto who affirmed the full support of the administration team to the police department to ensure that law and order are restored to protect local investors as well as the rights of small-scale businessmen.

“Our officers had an operation within the Marachi area and we were able to impound uncustomed goods. We were also able to seize assorted alcoholic drinks and we intercepted a motor vehicle used in the transportation of the sugar,” said Ruto.

Omondi urged members of the public to deal in legitimate business to be at peace with the law. He also invited members of the public to relay information freely to the police so that they can apprehend criminals.