Contraceptives use among women of reproductive health in Kenya has been on an upward trajectory from 37.2 percent in 2017/18 to 44 percent in 2019/2020.

However this rate has declined to 29.6% in 2020/21, due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.(KHIS, 2021).

According to Ag. Director General for Ministry of Health Dr Amoth during a question and answer session on twitter, in 2020, Kenya attained a contraceptive uptake of 61 percent while fertility dropped by 0.5 to 3.4 births per woman between 2014 and 2020.

Kenya is the fourth country with over 60% use of modern contraceptives (mCPR) in sub-Saharan Africa after Zimbabwe and Eswatini (66%) and Lesotho (65%) (PRB, 2021).

“In 2021, it is estimated that use of contraception will avert more than 2.4 million unintended pregnancies and 6,100 preventable maternal deaths.” Said Dr Amoth.

In 2020, injectables were the most common contraceptive method used (54.1%), followed by the male condom (13.8%), implants (13%) and the pill (12.7%).

IUD (3.9%), emergency contraception (1.6%) and female condoms (0.8%) were less dominant methods of contraception used.

Coitus Interruptus is one of the traditional methods of contraception, with a high failure rate, of up to 27%.

Dr Amoth said, it requires a highly motivated couple and it’s unforgiving of incorrect use. Its effectiveness depends on the willingness and ability of the couple to use withdrawal with every act of intercourse.

The World Contraception Day which will take place on September 26th is an annual worldwide campaign aims to raise awareness about contraception to enable couples make informed decisions and choices in planning their ideal families.

Launched in 2007, WCD’s mission is to improve awareness of contraception and to enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

“We aim at Expanding Sustainable Access to Contraceptive in the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond,” said Dr Amoth.

Kenya has made great progress in improving the uptake of contraceptives among women of reproductive age.