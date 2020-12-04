Contractor charged with Kshs 80M tax evasion

A proprietor of a construction company in Muranga County has been arraigned in a Nyeri law court and charged with tax evasion amounting to Kshs. 80 million.

David Maina Kiama of Qline Constructions Limited faced three counts of failure to pay taxes on various obligations to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on diverse dates between January 2014 and January 2019.

The accused person virtually appeared before Principal Magistrate Mathias Okuche.

Kiama being a supplier for Murangá County has been under-declaring taxable income and on most occasions filed nil returns despite earning taxable income.

The taxes lost comprise income tax amounting to Kshs 51.8 million for the years 2014 to 2018, Value Added Tax (VAT) of Kshs 18.3 million for the years 2014 to 2018, and Directors Income Tax of Kshs 10.7 million also for the years 2014 to 2018.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the three charges and the court directed that he be released on a cash bail of Kshs 2 million.

The case will be mentioned on 16th December 2020.