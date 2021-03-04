Contractor hands over KEMSA ultra-modern warehouse

The main contractor in the construction of the KEMSA ultra-modern warehouse handed over phase one of the project to KEMSA.

The contractor Vaghjiyani Enterprises Ltd handed over the project funded by The Global Fund (GF) to fight HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria at a cost of Ksh 1B.

Board Chairman Sen-Kembi Gitura said phase I of the project is practically complete and it comprises of Warehouse, Civil/External Works to Drive-Ways, Underground Water tank and Flammable Goods Stores.

“Phase II which comprises only of the office block is in progress and will be handed over at a later date. This is because the project was scheduled to be done in phases,” he stressed.

Sen-Gitura said that the project which commenced on 28th March 2018 derived its funding from 3 sources; The GF and the balance from KEMSA internal resources and the Government of Kenya (GoK).

In a move to stabilize and strengthen its income base, in 2016 KEMSA made a bold step of purchasing 14 acres of land from Kenya Airways, which included the space where its Supply Chain Centre currently sits.

“After land acquisition using KEMSA own funds, the Authority approached The GF and the National Government to finance the project. The proposal was given a nod after months of negotiations,” he remarked.

Sen-Gitura said the warehouse will facilitate centralized management of medical commodities, expand storage capacity leading to efficiency in operations and reduction in the overall cost of medical commodities.

He said the 18,000 sq. meters building covering 12,000 sq. meters storage space and 6,000 sq. meters warehouse office space and cold room storage will be fitted with modern material handling equipment, the cold room will have proper controls while the roofing structure will be fitted with temperature controls to stabilize temperatures within the warehouse.

For decades, KEMSA business existed and thrived on renting warehouse spaces in Nairobi and various regions where its stationed to store medical commodities which cost a fortune.

“The finalization of this project means that the currently hired warehouse spaces will be surrendered, saving the organization at least Sh5 million monthly which will be ploughed back to improve the infrastructure in the medical commodities supply chain at KEMSA,” he reiterated.

Sen-Gitura recognized The GF’s valuable contribution to the noble course and other development partners especially The United States Agency for International Development who have walked with KEMSA throughout its journey.

“KEMSA will continue to work closely with the development partners, we are also committed to forging strong partnerships in order to share knowledge, and optimize capacity to build a better and more efficient supply chain in Kenya and beyond,” he stated.