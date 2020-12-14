Contractor hands over new NOC-K offices

NOC-K has been handed over their newly acquired office space by the contractor. The office space is located on the 6th floor of the Gallant building on Parklands Road, and will host its headquarters henceforth.

The office purchase was recently ratified by the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee, as one of the transformations the organization is undertaking for efficient delivery.

NOC-K office has been located at 1st Floor Plaza 2000, for the last eight years and has been associated with NOC-K operations and known to be the home of the NOC.

“The new office space is designed for efficiency, functionality and cost effectiveness, according to the needs of NOC-K,” said Francis Mutuku the acting Secretary General.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The offices are optimally structured to eliminate underutilized commercial space and constrain to office functionality such as having a store in the operations office. In addition, the office will see the secretariat, operational focused instead of executive focused,” Mutuku further added.

The purchase of the office space represents an optimal investment and long-term legacy for NOC-K for the years to come. NOC-K will have no rent costs and therefore the annual savings from rent would be used to increase the funding and support to federations.

The features in the new office will include; sufficient space for growing management team, a room for display of rich heritage of Team Kenya’s participation in global sports events, modern meeting rooms, a library for records of the organization which will be accessible to the sports fraternity for knowledge sharing and to students for research.

“The partitioning of the office is complete, the next phase is interior design and furnishing which starts immediately. Operations are anticipated to start in the new office in January 2021.” Mutuku said.

Tell Us What You Think