Contractor given six months to complete Western bypass

The government has given the China Roads and Bridge Corporation six months to complete the 17 kilometers Western Bypass.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says the government has completed land acquisition along the highway that was delaying the completion of the critical artery.

The project is currently 64 percent complete.

Construction works for the Western Bypass which passes through Gitaru, Wangige, Ndenderu and Ruaka towns started in 2019, in a bid to decongest the city of Nairobi.

The Bypass has a length of 15.3km and approximately 17.31km of service roads will see the construction of seven grade interchanges at Gitaru, Lower Kabete, Wangige, Kihara, Ndenderu, Rumenye and Ruaka.

However the project has been beset by delays due to Covid-19 disruptions and slow land acquisition along the highway corridor.

CS Macharia has urged the contractor to accelerate construction work to ensure the project is handed to the government by December this year.

Macharia who spoke during the inspection of the road said the government has invested heavily for the completion of the Nairobi Ring Road Network Master Plan that seeks to create a Ring road around Nairobi County.

Other bypasses in the master plan include Southern Bypass, Northern Bypass, and Eastern Bypass.