Contractors face arrest if projects don’t meet standards

Contactors implementing the National government projects in Kirinyaga face arrest and prosecution if they fail to meet the required standard.

Consequently, all the deputy county commissioners have been instructed to keenly monitor the projects being implemented in their Sub Counties.

Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka, speaking in Kerugoya said the government had massive development projects running but the contractors were letting it down.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual, we are from now on going to make regular site visits to where the projects are going on and we want to find the contractors on site,” Njoka said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We want to make sure that the taxpayers are getting value for money through quality and timely delivery of the projects,” he said.

The administrator said some of the contractors engaged in road constructions have left the site without putting up culverts and drainages, making the entire project counterproductive.

He said anybody doing a shoddy job will be arrested, made to pay for the money used or go to jail.

“We don’t want to go that route but we must get the work done in time, we are not going to allow for the extension of time, projects must be completed and handed over in the stipulated time,” he said.

He pointed out the contractor carrying out the road improvement from Sagana – Kagio-Kutus to Kianjiru among those who should improve their work.

“This road started before the devolution conference in January 2019, the contractor has only managed to complete 16% of the work,” Njoka said.

“The government has already provided Ksh 241 million for the work and we cannot understand why the contractor is lagging behind the schedule,” he said.

The commissioner also took issue with members of the public who he said have been accused of stealing metal drums meant to caution the drivers against deep trenches in some sections of the road.

He said the issue has been brought to his attention and action will be taken to ensure everybody is safe until the completion of the road project.

“We are also aware of some people who have encroached on the road reserve and have turned it into parking, this will also not be allowed and we are giving the final warning for those involved to look for an alternative,” he said.

He said as much as they are pushing the contractors to deliver in the set time, they will not allow any member of the public to deter the progress of the work by whichever way.

“All of us must work together to make sure our projects are completed in good time,” he said.