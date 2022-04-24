Contractors warned against delaying government funded projects

The Mombasa County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) has warned contractors against undue delay of multi-billion shilling national government funded mega projects.

County commissioner John Onyango, who chairs the CDICC committee, gave firm instructions to key state agencies supervising the projects to ensure the contractors adhere to set timelines for each of the projects.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the committee to receive the status report of key projects and site visits, Onyango challenged the CDICC members to ensure the national government gets value of billions of the taxpayers’ money utilized on those projects.

The committee inspected the progress of the key infrastructure projects in Mombasa after receiving progress reports from Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) engineers in charge of projects.

The projects inspected include the 4.5 billion shilling Makupa Bridge and the Jomvu intersection which is part of the 19 billion shilling dual carriage from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani.