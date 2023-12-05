Controller of Budget charged with four fraud related offences

The Controller of Budget, Dr Margaret Nyangate Nyakang’o has been charged Tuesday with four fraud related offenses before a Mombasa court.

In the first count, Dr Nyakang’o was charged with Conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

She is accused of falsely defrauding Claudia Mweni Mutungi Ksh 29 million on diverse dates between 1st November 2019 and 1st May 2020 by pretending to operate a genuine investment namely FEB Sacco.

Dr Nyakang’o was also charged with operating FEB Sacco society limited without a valid licence from Sacco Regulatory Authority on diverse dates between 1 November 2019 and 1 May 2020.

She was also charged with a third count of forgery, where it is alleged with intent to defraud, she forged Claudia Mweni Mutungi signature on 2 December 2019 at FEB Sacco society limited within Mombasa district, Mombasa County.

However, the Controller of Budget, who was charged jointly with others, pleaded not guilty to the three counts before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Hon. Alex Ithuku.

Senior Assistant DPP Peter Kiprop, who represented the prosecution, alongside Principal Prosecution Counsel, submitted that they will not oppose release of the accused on bond.

In his ruling, Hon. Ithuku granted the accused a surety bond of Ksh 2 million with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 500,000.

The court further issued summons to Dr Nyakang’o’s 10 co-suspects in the matter.

They include Jackson Ngure Wanjau, Susan Kendi Kiambati, James Makena Wanyangi, John Muchira Kithaka, Jane Karuu Ndanyi and Muthoni Eliphas.

Others include Joan Chumo, Mercy Ndura Mukora, Gregory Mwangangi Mailu and Michael Kipkirui.

The matter has been scheduled for mention on December 13.