Controller of Budget faults Assembly for budget alteration

The Controller of Budget has faulted the Kirinyaga County Assembly creating its own budget in complete disregard of the law.

In a virtual meeting between the Senate Devolution Committee and Governor Anne Waiguru, Controller of Budget Dr. Nyakang’o observed that the County Assembly acted illegally in making variations without the involvement of the County Executive

The County Assembly which had been invited to the meeting; did not attend but rather requested for the meeting to be rescheduled to Monday, 27th July, 2020 and requested for inclusion of more MCAs.

However, the Senate Committee observed that the matters being discussed were weighty and governed by strict time frames and consequently they directed the Assembly to appear before them tomorrow at 11 a.m. after which a joint session will be held with the two parties.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This session will provide a way forward in the Budget impasse in Kirinyaga County

Kirinyaga County Assembly on June 30 approved the budget estimates for FY 2020/2021 in which they made various amendments contrary to the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act 2012.

The amendments would greatly affect the operations of the county government since they included removal of funds for critical services and programmes in health, agriculture and education among others.

The county executive had submitted the Annual Development Plan (ADP) to the county assembly which adopted it on March 10. The ADP was developed after public participation forums carried out earlier in August 2019.

The County Fiscal and Strategy Paper (CFSP) was also submitted to the County Assembly for approval on February 28th but the county assembly amended it making variations without the input of the County Executive Committee member of Finance as required by law.

From the FY 2020/2021 the county assembly removed Ksh 300 million for payment of health workers, Ksh 184 million for conditional matching funds meant to enable the county access donor funding for programs under health, agriculture and education.

They also removed money for payment of recurrent pending bills which is a requirement set by the National treasury before release of exchequer to the county.

The Controller of Budget has now advised the Assembly to ensure the budget complies with the ceilings in the approved County fiscal strategic paper 2020, as well as ensure that allocations towards development is done in accordance with the law.