Controversial activist and blogger Mildred Owiso out on bail

Activist and blogger Mildred Owiso, popularly known as Atty, was Saturday evening released on a 15,000 shillings cash bail.

Police, however, said they will charge her with incitement to violence on Monday. Her husband Joram Odhiambo, who had also been arrested during the Saturday morning raid at their home, was also released on a cash bail of 15,000 shillings.

Buru Buru sub-county police Commander Adamson Bungei earlier said Owiso was arrested for inciting the public to violence on Thursday.

Mildred whose video went viral for ejecting a police officer from her car was arrested in a dramatic video posted online.

The video that has attracted numerous reactions on social media, captures the activist engaging the police in a verbal argument as they storm her home.

The blogger who runs a Facebook page called Buyers Beware accused the police of allegedly soliciting for a bribe after finding her to have allegedly committed a traffic offense.

This is not the first time Mildred has had a run-in with the police.