Controversial penalty gives Sociedad win at Man United

Real Sociedad ended Manchester United’s four-game winning run as a controversial penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening, both sets of players wore black armbands and a minute’s silence was impeccably observed by all those inside the ground ahead of kick-off.

UEFA decided it was too late to postpone the fixture but Old Trafford was understandably below full capacity and a subdued atmosphere reflected the mood of the nation.

The game’s only goal was scored on 59 minutes in controversial circumstances. Lisandro Martinez, introduced as a half-time substitute, was deemed to have handled the ball in the box as he blocked a close-range David Silva shot, despite the former Manchester City midfielder’s effort deflecting off the Argentine’s thigh first.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was back in the United starting line-up for the first time since August 13, earlier thought he had put his side ahead, but his powerful header from a Diogo Dalot cross in the 36th minute was correctly ruled out for offside.

It didn’t arrive though and Erik ten Hag, who made six changes to his team following Sunday’s victory over Arsenal, lost his opening European fixture as United manager.

United are third in Group E after matchday one, with Sheriff Tiraspol beating Omonia Nicosia 3-0 in Cyprus in the evening’s other game.

It is the first time Sociedad have won against English opposition in European competition, while United had not lost at home in the Europa League for 18 matches before Thursday’s defeat.

