Controversial preacher Mackenzie’s church declared organized criminal group

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday declared pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Ministries an organized criminal group.

The CS said he made the decision in the exercise of the powers conferred to him by Section 22 of the Prevention of Organized Crimes Act.

The controversial Kilifi preacher was found guilty of using his position and church to advance radical teachings. Accordingly, Mackenzie was found to be operating a filming studio alongside owning unclassified films used to advance his agenda.

