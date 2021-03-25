Convention bureau embarks on campaign to make Kenya meeting hub

The Kenya National Convention Bureau (KNCB) has embarked on an aggressive campaign to market Kenya as a preferred destination for business events.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau, Jacinta Nzioka says her organization is strengthening stakeholder partnerships aimed at positioning Kenya as an ideal destination for meetings, incentive travel, conferences, exhibitions and (MICE) events.

Speaking in Kisumu during a stakeholders engagement and tree planting exercise, Nzioka said KNCB has developed a Blueprint 2030 to serve as a guide to help elevate Kenya’s current position 5 to position 2 in Africa.

“We want to make Kenya a leading MICE destination and move from current ranking under the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA)” She added.

KNCB is a government entity established to market Kenya as an ideal MICE destination and secure more international meetings and events.

“We want to build Kenya’s MICE industry competitiveness through increasing the country’s visibility as a MICE destination to its external target community (potential clients ) through initiating and supervising all aspects of marketing and public relations promotional activities” she added.

She said they were currently working with Kisumu County government in enhancing the image of the Lakeside town as it plans to host close to 10,000 local and foreign delegates during the Africities conference slated for April next year.

She hailed the Kisumu County government for ongoing major infrastructural revamping at the Lakeside town, noting that the region has great potential in the MICE industry.

“Appreciate the development including the intended construction of an Expo center by the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) at Mamboleo show ground where Africities conference is to be held” she added.

Africities is the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa’s (UCLG- Africa) flagship pan-African event that is held every three years in one of the five regions of Africa.

It focuses on the need for Local Africa to learn, promote and present a new approach to sustainable development.