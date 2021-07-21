Conversation centred on economy is a welcome move, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said that the current change in political conversation focusing on the economy is a welcome development in the country.

The Deputy President also attributed the confusion in the political space, the disorganization in the political arena was due to the new conversation based on the economy and the ordinary mwananchi.

“The new political conversation centred on the economy is a welcome development in the country. Kenyans will finally get an opportunity to evaluate leaders based on their development agenda,” said DP Ruto.

“The shift to a political conversation based on the economy instead of ethnicity has started to take root in the country and this is a most welcome move,” he added.

The Deputy President made the remarks Tuesday during a meeting at the Africa Inland Church, AIC Milimani, Nairobi County.

While criticizing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents, Ruto said that it was not the right time to focus on the review of the Constitution which according to him is meant to create positions for a few leaders.

“Let’s move the conversation to ordinary people, changing the economy so that we can create jobs, opportunities, and productivity for our farmers. That is why the traditional politicians are having a problem. They don’t know how to organize themselves,” said Ruto.

He called on Kenyans to assess, scrutinize, evaluate and choose between development agendas in the public domain and not in tribal lines.