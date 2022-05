Cooking oil prices are likely to come down in the next few weeks. This follows plans by the world’s biggest supplier of palm oil, Indonesia, to lift its three-week-long palm oil export ban on Monday 23rd. This is a welcome relief to manufacturers of cooking oil who had been forced to raise retail prices by 35 percent since February due to the 45 percent increase in the cost of importing palm oil into the country, a move that had eaten more into Wanjiku’s household spending kitty.

