Cooperative Bank net profit increases 12pc to Ksh 14B

Cooperative Bank saw its full-year net profit increase 12.6 per cent to Ksh 14.3 billion driven by double-digit growth in total operating income.

Managing Director Gideon Muriuki says the bank will leverage on the Ksh 8.8 million account-holder base, digital banking, innovative financial solutions and multichannel access to deepen its market share.

In 2019, Cooperative bank’s total operating income increased 10.9 per cent to Ksh 48.46 billion.

This is despite net loans and advances increasing 8.7 per cent to Ksh 266.71 billion, interest income from loans & advances decreased by 3.5 per cent to Ksh 31.78 billion.

However, the lender increased investment in Government securities by 46.8 per cent to Ksh 117.8 billion.

This earned cooperative bank Ksh 11.35 billion in interest income from government securities, representing a 16 per cent increase on what the lender made in 2018.

On the expenses side, interest expense was flat at Ksh 12.34 billion, despite an 8.6 per cent growth in deposits which according to the MD points to improved management of the cost of funds.

Even though the lender’s South Sudanese subsidiary booked Ksh 240.6 million in full-year pre-tax profit, the performance however translated to a monetary loss of Ksh 344.7 million attributable to hyperinflation occasioned by currency devaluation of the South Sudanese pound.

Another subsidiary, Co-op Consultancy & Insurance Agency contributed 714 million shillings to the group’s bottom-line. Overall, Cooperative bank group made Ksh 14.3 billion in 2019 full-year net profit representing a 12.6 per cent increase on what the lender made in 2018.

Muriuki says in 2019, about 90 per cent of customer transactions were offered on alternative delivery channels such as self-service kiosks, 24-hour contact centre, mobile banking, ATMs, internet and Co-op Kwa Jirani banking agents.

The bank disbursed loans worth Ksh 43.1 billion via the MCo-opCash Mobile Wallet.

The board of the bank has recommended payment of one shilling per share in dividends.