Cooperative societies hard hit by effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Urithi Chairman Samuel Maina now says failure by Society members to honor their monthly payments as well as the prevailing economic cash crunch has really affected cooperative societies.

Maina was speaking during a meeting on Tuesday with members from Embu County who are investors in about 7 projects the Society is undertaking.

He urged Members to fulfill their partnership agreements to enable the society complete its projects.

Maina said those who will have completed payment for their titles and signed for their transfers will receive their title deeds within 14 days.

Chairman Samuel Maina says the purpose of the meeting was to build trust and future engagement with members since such a partnership is the only way Urithi can complete and hand over these projects to their owners.

He therefore said they will also holding meeting with members from other Counties as they seek to find lasting solution to the challenges they face as a society.

He said they intend to hand over title deeds for all the projects but asked Members to support the society by making timely payments as initially agreed.

Maina acknowledged that Cooperative societies are going through difficult times during the COVID 19 pandemic period as most of their members are unable to service their payments.

He said the Society is making good progress as far as stalled projects are concerned expressing optimism that things will stabilize once the Country defeats the virus.