Cooperative societies in Garissa receive laptops, printers

Livestock Marketing Systems (LMS) has partnered with Garissa county government in donating laptops and printers to eight co-operative societies to help them improve their digital and business skills.

The Ksh 35 million USAID is in-grant to the county for co-operative development that will also see staff from the department of co-operative receive laptops.

It will also entail the strengthening of key institutions like livestock marketing associations and the chamber of commerce.

Speaking during the handover of the equipment, the county director of livestock Dr. Haret Hambe said the devolved unit was determined to empower co-operative societies across the region.

Dr. Hambe called on the groups to enroll more members in order to become influential in decision making and policy formulation processes which affect their members.

The LMS county program manager John Kutwa called on the co-operative societies to scale up their saving culture to allow them to diversify into other income generating projects like off-take and table banking.

Already, six of the eight co-operatives are registered as savings and credit co-operatives and have managed to save Sh1.7 million among members.

The beneficiaries include Gumarey Honey Co-operative Society from Ijara, Safi Women Milk Co-op Society from Dadaab, Bura East Fodder Co-operative Society and Fafi Farmers Marketing Co-operative Society.

Others are Modogashe Women Milk Co-operative Society, Balambala Livestock Traders Co-operative Society, Garissa Camel Milk Co-operative Society and Garissa Butchers Association both from Garissa Sub County.