Cooperatives get two weeks window to tap Kshs. 3B coffee fund

Coffee cooperative officials have been given two weeks to register qualified farmers for the Kshs. 3 billion revolving cherry fund.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has said the uptake of the cherry fund is still low due to low levels of sensitization of farmers by cooperatives about the fund.

The New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (N-KPCU) says out of the Kshs. 3 billion cherry fund availed to farmers in 2020 only Kshs. 200 million has so far been disbursed.

CS Munya blames the low uptake to low levels of awareness about the availability of funds by the farmers.

Officials in cooperatives have been given 14 days to register qualified farmers who are interested on borrowing from the revolving fund.

Low coffee production from small holders has also contributed to reduced borrowing as credit is advanced at Kshs. 20 per kilo.

This comes as 217,034, 60 kg bags of coffee were sold via the Nairobi Coffee Exchange in January this year up from 132,149 bags sold during the same period last year representing a 64.23% rise.

The average price rose by 16.09% to Kshs. 38,000 per 50 kg bag this year.