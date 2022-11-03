COP 27: Why Kenya should spearhead climate financing agenda

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, also known as COP27, takes place November 7-18 in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. The main agenda is tracking implementation of previous climate pacts most notably the Paris Agreement adopted at COP21 in Paris in 2015.

The conference will also take stock of past pledges to increase funding to developing nations to enhance their resilience and adaptation to the vagaries of climate change.

Kenya will be represented at the conference by a high-powered delegation led by President William Ruto. COP27 is a great opportunity for Kenya to cement her leadership credentials on matters climate change.

Of urgency, Kenya should go to the COP27 with a singular focus on lobbying for wealthy countries to honor their climate funding commitments under the 2021 Glasgow Climate Pact (COP 26), amounting to over $100 billion, so as to enable developing nations mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Developing countries like ours bear the brunt of climate change yet they contribute significantly less Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions compared to the developed economies.

For example, despite contributing a miniscule 0.1 per cent of global GHGs, Kenya has been losing about 2-3 per cent of GDP annually due to climate-related disasters like drought and flooding. Key sectors like agriculture, tourism and energy remain extremely vulnerable to extreme weather events attributed to global warming.

The prevailing drought ravaging millions of Kenyans is the best evidence of the harsh effects of global temperature volatility. Even wild animals in our national parks, a major tourist attraction, are dying. Production of key staple foods like maize and cash crops like tea and coffee which rake in massive foreign exchange is projected to dwindle further due to delayed rains.

Despite being exposed to wild climate fluctuations linked to rising global temperatures, Kenya has consistently played a leading role in championing the climate agenda, being among the first countries in Africa to enact laws and formulate policies on climate action.

The Climate Change Act and the National Climate Change Policy Framework provide a robust framework for a low-carbon national development strategy. Add the National Climate Change Response Strategy (2010), Green Economy Strategy and Implementation Plan, not to mention the Vision 2030.

Apart from laws and policies, Kenya has also made practical strides in positive climate-related interventions like afforestation and re-forestation having already attained 10 per cent as set out in the Constitution, and is targeting 30 per cent by 2050.

Large-scale investment in renewable energy like geothermal and wind, are re-configuring the country’s energy mix away from weather-prone hydro-based power and electricity generated using fossil fuels whose combustion pumps large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Current estimates show Kenya requires $ 65 billion (Ksh 6.5 trillion) to finance her Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), a climate action plan to cut carbon emissions by 32 per cent by 2030. This further serves to underline the urgency with which Kenya must push hard for climate funding at Sharm El Sheikh.

The money would then be channeled to smart agriculture, clean energy development among other initiatives to strengthen the country’s resilience to environmental shocks especially drought and floods. Water and food insecurity will remain major challenges into the foreseeable future unless countries like Kenya secure cash to address such shocks.

It is therefore time for African nations to stand up and demand the developed world walks the talk on its pledges to ameliorate the damage to their economies by the global climate deterioration, mostly fueled by the rich, industrialized nations.

In fact, COP27 has been dubbed “African COP” considering it is being hosted on African soil but importantly, because countries on the continent are grappling with some of the worst effects of climate change.

As Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, argues, the climate conference in Egypt must address Africa’s climate challenges. The continent contributes only 3 per cent of global carbon emissions but loses between $7 -$15 billion a year due to climate change, expected to rise to $50 billion by 2030.

Yet continent lacks the financial muscle to counteract these losses leave alone meet its emissions-reduction targets. Kenya must lead from the front in rallying African States in accessing much-needed public and private financing for a more climate-secure future.

Mr. Murumba is CEO, Impulso Kenya Limited.

Email: peterwafula@impulsokenya.com