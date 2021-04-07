Cop kills wife before turning gun on himself in domestic row

Detectives have launched investigations into an incident where a police officer shot and killed his wife before committing suicide.

Police constable Hudson Wakisa, a general service unit officer attached as security aide at the Ministry of Interior and coordination of national government, is said to have shot dead his wife Pauline Wakasa attached to Kilimani Police Station traffic department, after a heated exchange.

According to a police report, Wakisa is said to have engaged in a verbal altercation with his wife shortly after he arrived at their drive-inn estate flats house shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

According to an eye witness, the altercation escalated with Wakisa stepping out of the house and returning back armed with a Jericho pistol.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He then drew the pistol, serial number KP- 44333035 firing several rounds at his wife’s chest killing her instantly. He then turned the gun on himself with the fatal bullet killing him instantly.

Police officers who responded found the two bodies lying at the sitting room in a pool of blood.

The two bodies were transferred to Kenyatta University Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said preliminary investigations indicated that the General Service Unit (GSU) officer shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

In mourning the death of the two police officers, interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said the incident was a rude awakening to psycho-social challenges facing some uniformed officers. He described the fallen officers as both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise.

I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise. It's a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of our… pic.twitter.com/poSJUNPeFW — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) April 7, 2021

The couples two children aged five and two years escaped unhurt during the incident.

Nine spent cartridges , two magazines- one fully loaded with 15 rounds with the second loaded with six rounds of 9 milometers were recovered from the scene of the incident.

Tell Us What You Think