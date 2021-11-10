COP26: Draft deal calls for stronger carbon cutting targets by end of 2022

The document, which has been published by the UK COP26 presidency, will have to be negotiated and agreed upon by countries attending the talks.

Scientists have warned that keeping temperature rises to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt – requires global emissions to be cut by 45% by 2030 and to zero overall by mid-century.

With the world off track to meet the goal, the draft document urges countries to “revisit and strengthen” the targets for cutting emissions by 2030 in their national plans to align them with the Paris Agreement goal of well below 2C or 1.5C by the end of 2022.

Loss and damage – an issue of key importance to the developing world – has been included in the draft, calling for more support from developed countries and other organisations to address the damage caused by extreme weather and rising seas in vulnerable nations.

It also recognises that more finance is needed for developing countries beyond the long-promised $100bn a year by 2020, which will not be delivered until at least 2022.

But campaigners said these parts of the text were weak and were essentially a “box ticking exercise”.

The document also calls on countries to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels – but has no firm dates or targets on this issue.