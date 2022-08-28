Simba Queens edged out She Corporate of Uganda 1-0 in CECAFA region CAF Women’s Champions league qualifier held at Azam Complex, Dar E Salam, Tanzania.

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino scored the lone goal from the spot to hand Simba a ticket to represent the region at the second edition of the Africa CAF Women’s Champions League finals scheduled later this year in Morocco.

The highly contested final saw the home side push forward from the start to look for early goals, but the Ugandan side managed to absorb the pressure well.

After 22 minutes Kenyan international Vivian Carozone Aquino had her well taken freekick saved by the She Corporate goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga.

In the second half Simba Queens returned strongly and attacked in numbers before they were awarded a penalty. Djafari was brought down in the box after 47 minutes and referee Salima Mukansanga pointed to the spot. Aquino made no mistake converting the penalty.

This was the fifth goal for the Kenyan midfielder, Aquino who joined the Tanzanian champions this season from Kenya Women premier league side Gaspo FC.

To reach the final Simba Queens had defeated AS Kigali WFC (Rwanda) 5-1, while She Corporate shocked Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 2-1. In the third place play-off match CBE defeated AS Kigali WFC 3-1 to finish third.

CBE’s Geinore Loza Abera retained her top scorers award after netting 11 goals as Simba Queens G Yona was voted the Best goalkeeper,.

Following the win Simba Queens FC also picked a Cash prize of Ksh.3.6Million while She Corporate bagged Ksh. 2.4 Million as CBE walked away with Ksh.1.2 Million.

Simba Queens becomes the second team to represent CECAFA region at the CAF Women’s champions league after Vihiga Queens did so at the inaugural edition of the CAF’s elite women club competition held last year in Egypt.

South Africa side Mamelodi Sundowns beat Hassacas ladies of Ghana to win the maiden title.