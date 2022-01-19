Core catcher casing installed at Xudabao NPP Unit 3

The core catcher casing with weight of 156 t and height of 6.1 m has been installed in its design position at Unit 3 of Xudabao NPP being constructed in China under Russian design VVER-1200.

The core catcher is one of passive safety systems, which ensure isolation of the reactor building foundation slab from core melting in the event of a severe accident. This operation is one of the critical path activities under the schedule, after which further construction of the reactor pit becomes possible.

Xudabao NPP is a new project of cooperation between Russia and China in the field of nuclear energy, located in the city of Huludao (Liaoning Province).

In 2019, a number of contracts were signed, including the General Contract for the construction of Units 3 and 4 of Xudabao NPP with VVER-1200 reactors, as well as the contract for the supply of nuclear fuel.

In accordance with the contracts, the Russian party will design the “nuclear island” of the plant, supply key equipment for the nuclear island for both power units, provide designer supervision, installation supervision and adjustment supervision services for the equipment supplied. Commissioning of the units is scheduled for 2027-2028.

Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division unites the leading companies of the nuclear industry, namely: Atomstroyexport JSC (Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, branches in Russia and abroad), Joint Design Institute – Atomenergoproekt JSC (Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, St. Petersburg branches – design institutes, branches in Russia and abroad, R&D branches) and subsidiary construction organizations.

The Engineering Division ranks first in the world by the order portfolio and the number of NPPs constructed simultaneously across the world.

About 80% of the Division’s revenues originate from foreign projects.

The Engineering Division implements construction projects for high-power NPPs in Russia and across the world, renders a full range of EPC, EP, EPC(M) services including project management and design activities, and develops Multi-D technologies for the management of complex engineering facilities. The Division relies on the achievements of the Russian nuclear industry and innovative state-of-the-art technologies.