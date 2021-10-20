Coro FM tours Kirinyaga as residents celebrate Mashujaa 

Vernacular radio station Coro FM made an extensive tour of Kirinyaga County ahead of Mashujaa day to interact with its listeners.

From Makutano to Sagana, the road show caravan toured Kibingoti, Kibirigwi, Kagumo, Kerugoya, Kutus, and Ngurubani and enjoyed an impressive turnout from the residents.

Radio presenters Jane Mumbi, Joy Wa Macharia, Trizah Wainaina, Jothefu Njenga, and KeiKei wa Coro were at hand to entertain those who turned up while KBC TV News anchor and reporter Kamche Menza was not left out either.

Coro FM team leader Jane Mumbi said the road show was an initiative to nature talents and give back to the community.

She said the radio station will continue its partnership boda boda riders and small business entrepreneurs saying the group plays a major role in building Kenya’s economy.

Later the presenters visited an 80-year-old granny Mary Wanjiku in Kithiriti, around Kutus town in Kirinyaga.

A widow who is the custodian of her four grandchildren, Wanjiku’s children are mentally disabled and just recently her son committed suicide after his wife left.

Coro FM in partnership with well wishers raised funds and built her a three-room permanent house and purchased foodstuffs for her and the children as well as Kitchen utensils.

The function was blessed by father Dennis Muriithi of the Kithiriti catholic church.

“Adopt a family or adopt a friend because a human being cannot live alone. Coro FM gave an example of supporting the family of Wanjiku by building the house. May the unity of Kutus, Kithiriti learn to grow widely.” He said.

Area MCA Sammy Maina lauded Coro for the initiative saying he will also extend his support to the family.