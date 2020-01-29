Corona virus: Country on high alert says Health CS Kariuki

Health Cabinet Secretary Cicily Kariuki has urged Kenyans students living in China to visit the Kenyan Embassy for identification and possible evacuation as a precautionary measure against the Corona virus.

Kariuki says the surveillance system in the Country remains on high alert at all points of entry and health facilities and screening is being conducted to all those from affected countries.

A Kenyan who travelled from China to Nairobi on Tuesday remains in isolation at the Kenyatta National Hospital with the CS saying he will remain quarantined while medical investigations and laboratory tests are being carried out.

Kariuki has also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and called on those who exhibit the corona virus symptoms to visit the nearest health centers for tests.

This even as the East African Community Secretariat issued an alert to partner States to step up the disease surveillance and control measures at the international airports and other points of entry to avoid the outbreak from spreading to the region.

EAC says these measures should be kept up until the outbreak is contained.

By January 2020 the number of reported confirmed cases had increased to more than 2,000 people and 56 had died according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The Acting Head of the EAC Secretariat’s Health Department, Dr Michael Katende urged partner States to screen passengers at international airports arriving from South East Asia and especially on direct flights from Wuhan for flu-like symptoms that resemble the Middle East respiratory syndrome, as well as collect detailed personal, clinical and contact information of all travelers especially those from South East Asia.

He further called on partner states to watch out for any person with a positive history of travel in the last 14 days to South East Asian countries for screening and to enhance hand-washing practices at airports and land crossing points as personal hygiene is the best means of infection prevention.