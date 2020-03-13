Nakuru, Kilifi set up Coronavirus isolation wards

The County Government of Nakuru has established a 12-bed capacity isolation ward at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital amid national efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

The devolved unit has also deployed four specialists to the facility to help in diagnosis and efficient management of the disease that the United Nations has declared a global epidemic.

In a statement to media houses in Nakuru, this afternoon Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said public gatherings remain suspended for the 30 days as announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

He said the much-awaited Building Bridges Initiative Consultative Forum that had been slated for next weekend 21st of March also remain cancelled amid fears of spreading of the virus.

This comes as the government reports that one person displaying symptoms consistent with coronavirus infection has today been diagnosed with the virus and has been quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Governor urged residents of Nakuru to be vigilant against infection by working with health practitioners to and report symptoms as has been consistently demonstrated by health practitioners.

Kinyanjui said the County Government will be establishing isolation wards in other focal health facilities to help manage the menace.

Meanwhile, Kilifi County Government has also established five isolation centres which will be used to quarantine any suspected victims of the virus who may be reported in the wake of the pandemic.

Authorities have also issued a hotline for reporting any coronavirus cases so that action can be taken swiftly by the county disaster response team set up to deal with the disaster that has caused a scare in the country.

The Hotline numbers include is 0722796220 which belongs to the County CEC Member for Health Dr Omar Anisa together with 0745984244, 0793277819 and 0794497578.

The hospitals include St. Lukes Hospital to serve Rabai and Kaloleni Sub Counties while Malindi and Magarini will have an isolation centre at Msena Private Clinic.

In Kilifi North, two wards have been identified in Gede Health Center and in Mtwapa an administration building will serve Kilifi South.

So far Mtwapa, Kilifi and Malindi have been regarded as key hotpots being a major tourist destination that has an airport, and sea landing sites that bring different kinds of people.

The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus as a world pandemic.