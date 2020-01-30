Corona virus test results sent to South Africa for further analysis

Test results of a suspected corona virus case have been sent to South Africa for further analysis.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cicily Kariuki says tests were carried out on a passenger who traveled to Nairobi from China at the Kenyatta national hospital.

“We have been sent the results to South Africa for further analysis to have a clear guideline on how we can move on once we established that our results are correct.” The CS Said.

The patient who remains in isolation is in good care even as the Ministry strives to create awareness to curb the virus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS maintains that the Ministry will remain vigilant and has increased screening at major entry points in the Country saying “our systems are working and we have the capacity and Infrastructure to fight the corona virus.”

“We call upon Kenyans who have traveled to China for the past two weeks to check themselves in various health facilities close to them as the incubation period for this virus is two weeks” said the CS.

Kariuki also inaugurated a new Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council to be chaired by Dr. Eva Njenga.

The CS directed the council to regulate provision of health services in institutions from the public and private sectors and advocated for transparency and accountability in supporting delivery of quality health services.