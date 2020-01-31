Corona virus: Tests result sent to South Africa for validation negative

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that test results of a suspected corona virus case sent to South Africa for further analysis are negative.

The tests were done on a Kenyan student admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital with coronavirus symptoms who had flown to Nairobi from China.

Outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has now urge members of the public to remain vigilant by maintaining basic hand and respiratory hygiene, Safe food practices and to avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

The ministry has further urged anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing and sneezing and who has recently travelled to China to visit the nearest health facility for assessment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS said so far there are no positive cases of the virus in the Country and maintained that the Ministry will remain vigilant and has increased screening at major entry points in the Country saying “our systems are working and we have the capacity and Infrastructure to fight the corona virus.”

The coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

WHO reports that the declaration was occasioned by the fact that the disease has spread to other nations with some Countries such as the US urging its citizens not to travel to China.

At least 213 people in the China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases reported Nationally.