Coronavirus: Special allowances for Machakos County health workers

Machakos County Government will reward its health workers by paying them extra allowances as a token of appreciation in the fight against COVID 19.

Governor Dr Alfred Mutua says, “In recognition of the sacrifice our County health workers are making at this time of great stress and extra duties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the County Government has decided to pay them an extra allowance of Kshs 20,000, 10,000 & Kshs 5,000 per month based on their duties.?”

Health professionals who are in the Machakos Covid-19 Surveillance team doing door to door monitoring of quarantined patients will receive Ksh 20,000 while non-professional surveillance team members will get Ksh 10,000 per month.

Other professional health workers – doctors, nurses, clinical officers etc will receive Ksh 10,000 shillings for their role in examining patients while supportive health worker cadres will receive 5,000 shillings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



These allowances take effect from 1st April 2020 for an initial period of three months.

Machakos County already has 122 isolation beds spread over 9 sub counties and is in the process of procuring more items to ensure we are ready to keep our people alive.

The health workers who will be working in isolation wards will also receive additional allowances equivalent to that of the surveillance teams.

In addition to the allowances, we are ensuring that we are providing adequate masks to all health workers.

This is in addition to sanitizers and temperature guns that have been availed in health facilities. Protective gear is available to frontline health workers handling Covid-19 patients.

Mutua said they have decided to appreciate the health workers based on the doctrine of necessity, public interest and the fact that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

”I am very proud of my health workers in Machakos and we have a very good working relationship based on dialogue. I am pleased that currently my health workers tell me that Machakos has created the best conducive environment for health workers.” He said.

He also assured Machakos County employees that they are finding alternative ways to pay salaries saying Treasury has delayed disbursement of funds.